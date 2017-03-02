Snap co-founder: 'We're not just chasing growth'

Despite a sizzling IPO, Snap's founders said they're not hot on the trail of Facebook's scale, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.

"We're not just chasing growth," co-founder Bobby Murphy exclusively told the LA Times.

Shares of Snap traded in heavy volume on the first day in the public market, with 200 million shares — the entire size of the offering— changing hands. But at around $33 billion in market capitalization, the company was still less than a tenth of the size of fellow internet advertising company, Facebook.