Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering yesterday. This sets the company's market value — for now — at right under $20 billion.

The company's shares are scheduled to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday around 11 am Eastern Standard (ET) Time, under the ticker symbol "SNAP."

Here's an infographic provided by the NYSE that explains how an IPO really works.