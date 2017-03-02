Tacos in a burrito? Taco Bell amps up its quirky menu

Taco Bell may be ditching its Naked Chicken Chalupa, but it's got a few other items poised to take its place.

The innovative fast-food Mexican chain is testing three new menu items across the U.S., hoping at least one of them will tempt your taste buds.

Doritos Quesalupa Crunch: A Doritos Locos Taco wrapped in a cheese-filled Quesalupa shell — available in Cincinnati, Ohio, until April 8 for $3.49 to $3.99.

Chicken Enchilada Burrito: A burrito filled with rice, sour cream, cheese and two rolled chicken tacos with red enchilada sauce — available in Flint, Michigan, until April 8 for $2.99.

Caesar Crunchwrap: A Crunchwrap filled with chicken or steak, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, corn chips, tomatoes and cheese — available in Nashville, Tennessee, until April 8 for $2.99.

Taco Bell is no stranger to limited-time menu items. In 2016 the company launched several short-lived products in an effort to differentiate from its competitors and boost sales.

The Airheads White Mystery Freeze, the Cheddar Habanero Quesarito, the Triple-Double Crunchwrap and Walking Nachos, are just a few of the products that consumers saw last year.

Restaurants have begun to rely heavily on quirky menu items to drive sales and attract new customers. Taco Bell, in particular, has had a rich history of innovation and several of its limited-time promotions have become part of its permanent menu.

The chain's Doritos Locos tacos, introduced in 2012, are an example. The company currently offers three different flavored taco shells, Cool Ranch, Nacho and Fiery.

As for the Naked Chicken Chalupa, despite proving to be a popular item at Taco Bell chains around the country, the company will be pulling it from the menu.

Taco Bell spokesman Rob Poetsch told the AP that the Naked Chicken Chalupa always was planned as a limited-time offer, but exceeded the company's expectations. A date for the end of its run hasn't been announced.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.