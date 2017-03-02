The 3 minutes it takes to read this will improve your conversations forever

Since my tips to improve your writing in two minutes were so popular, I thought I'd share some similar tips to improve your next conversation.
Following are the simplest tips I can give you to ask better questions, which will make your conversations more valuable to you and the people you engage with.
More from Josh Spector:
The Two Minutes It Takes To Read This Will Improve Your Writing Forever
5 Keys To A Successful Creative Career
How You Answer These 4 Questions Determines Your Social Media Success
Don't ask yes/no questions
Open-ended questions generate more interesting responses because they unlock more information from people.
Example: Don't ask, "Do you like movies?" You'll get a more interesting answer if you ask, "Why do you like movies?"