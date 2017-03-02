The 3 minutes it takes to read this will improve your conversations forever

Ask "why" three times

This is the easiest way to deepen the level of a conversation.

Example: If you ask a person why they like movies and they answer because it's a good escape, you can follow up with, "Why do you feel like you need an escape?" If they answer because their job is stressful, you can follow up with "Why is your job stressful?" Repeated "Why" questions can turn a simple question about movies into a much deeper conversation.

Ask about specifics, not generalizations

Questions about specifics lead people to give you answers that are not generic.

Example: Don't ask, "What was fun about your trip?" Instead, drill down and ask, "What was the single most fun moment of the trip?"

Ask about reactions

Frame questions around a person's reactions to experiences in their life — what surprised them, challenged them, or changed their viewpoint.

Example: Don't ask, "What's it like to be a doctor?" Instead, ask "What's the most surprising thing you've discovered about being a doctor?"

Ask follow-up questions

When you ask a question, pay attention to the answer and ask a follow-up question about it to dig deeper.

Example: If a person says the most surprising thing about being a doctor is how uncomfortable people get in hospitals, follow up with a question like, "What do you do to help make them more comfortable?"