Everyone is looking to Trump — not just Trump himself, who noted the market had added $3 trillion in value since his election during the congressional address — as the stock market's chief motivator. Longtime bull Prof. Jeremy Siegel of Wharton said the speech removed any "thin ice" from the rally.

But the best reasons to think the rally will continue are fairly apolitical. The Dow's last 300-point gain before Wednesday was the day before Trump's election.

For apolitical bulls, the first thing to remember is that the market has been rising for a year now — not just since the election. February 2016 marked the bottom of a market panic over China, and fears of a new European recession, that pushed the S&P 500 down 15 percent since June 2015. Then it rose 16 percent before Trump's election on Nov. 8. The surge that followed last October's market lull began the day before the election, when prediction models put Trump's odds of winning at anywhere from 28 percent to as little as 1 percent.

That was happening because third-quarter macroeconomic data was strengthening, leading to a strong October as well, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. The U.S. economy grew 3.5 percent in the third quarter, which ended September 30, joblessness reached 4.6 percent by November, and especially strong readings on January manufacturing sentiment and construction spending sent first-quarter growth expectations much higher. Growth was also picking up outside the United States. And global stocks have kept pace with S&P 500 gains this year.

At the same time, earnings forecasts for this year were rising, as higher crude-oil prices drove estimates for energy companies to four times' 2016 profits, according to CFRA Research chief strategist Sam Stovall.