These Trump trades have ‘more to go,’ Jefferies says

With the market reaching a record high Wednesday, Jefferies told clients there are still attractive investment opportunities in stocks that will benefit from President Donald Trump's economic agenda.



"Our latest foray into understanding the implications of potential policy change looks at the 'Trump' stocks in the 'commodity cyclical' sectors. These groups are levered to GDP and are likely beneficiaries of higher inflation ... Jefferies analysts have also identified stocks in these sectors with company specific attributes that may result in even better performance," the firm's research team wrote in a Thursday note titled "Trump stocks in Trump sectors; market hasn't fully rewarded likely winners."



"The short list of 'Trump stocks' selected by Jefferies analysts has outperformed the industrials and materials, but the analysts believe there's more to go if change is implemented," the report added.



Here are some of the names that made the firm's recommended list.