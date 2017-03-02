Trump administration explores possible military force to combat North Korea threat: WSJ

A White House internal review of strategy on North Korea features the possibility of both military force as well as regime change in order to thwart Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons threat, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the process.

The strategy review, reported to have begun a fortnight ago, combined with U.S. President Donald Trump's January vow to prevent North Korea from ever testing intercontinental ballistic missiles. The report – which could not be verified by CNBC - hints at a possible shift in U.S. foreign policy which could potentially rattle allies of both nations.

Defense ministers from the U.S., South Korea and Japan pledged to strengthen intelligence communications in the aftermath of North Korea's most recent test-fired ballistic missile on February 12. Pyongyang, which had been banned from testing nuclear or missile-related technology by the United Nations, faced international condemnation for its most recent missile test.

The White House was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Thursday.

