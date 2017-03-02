US 2-year bond yield hits multi-year high on hawkish Fed

The yield on 2-year notes rose to near 1.29 percent and hit its highest level since August 2009.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield closed higher at 2.462 percent. This morning it has eased to 2.4617 percent. The yield on 30-year paper also eased to 3.0624 percent from a close of 3.071 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

Today, the Treasury will announce the auction of 13-week, 26-week, 3-year, 10-year and 30-year notes. It will also issue bills from several recent auctions.

On the data front, today we'll have the initial U.S. jobless claims data for the week ending February 25. Last week's reading increased 6,000 to 244,000.

Meanwhile, oil markets are struggling. Brent crude is down 45 cents at $55.91 a barrel, while WTI crude is down 45 cents to $53.38 a barrel.

—CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report