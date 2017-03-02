US futures turn mixed after record-breaking session

U.S. stock index futures point to a flat open on Thursday, after markets saw their highest volume day of 2017.

Stocks posted their best day of 2017 yesterday as the Trump trade rally regained momentum. Buoyed by President Donald Trump's speech on Tuesday, which promised tax reform and infrastructure investment, the indexes set fresh record highs.

The Dow gained more than 300 points to close above 21,000. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 broke through 2,300 and briefly rose above 2,400.

Also, Snap priced its IPO at $17 a share, above the $14 to $16 range announced last month. This sets the Snapchat owner's market capitalization at $19.7 billion, according to the FT.

Ahead of the opening bell, we have earnings from Abercrombie & Fitch, Barnes & Noble and JD.com. AB Inbev reported fourth quarter revenue of $14.2 billion and net profit of $400 million.

After the bell, expect earnings reports from Costco, Autodesk, American Outdoor Brands and Wingstop.

On the data front, we'll have the initial U.S. jobless claims data for the week ending February 25. Last week's reading increased 6,000 to 244,000.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index is down 0.11 percent. European markets also had a good run on Wednesday, getting a boost from Trump's speech.

Meanwhile, oil markets are struggling. Brent crude is down 34 cents at $56.02 a barrel, while WTI crude is down 41 cents to $53.42 a barrel.

—CNBC's Patti Domm and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.