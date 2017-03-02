    ×

    US stocks slip amid Snap IPO; rate hike expectations rise

    Tom Lee: This market has far surpassed our expectations   

    U.S. equities traded slightly lower on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited social media company Snap to begin trading, while expectations of tightening monetary policy increased.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points shortly after the open, with American Express contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.25 percent, with financials leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3 percent.

    Snap priced its initial public offering at $17 a share on Wednesday, above the expected range of $14 to $16, giving Snapchat's parent company a valuation of about $24 billion. Investors eagerly awaited the IPO as they looked for clues on the health of the technology IPO market.

    "Given all the negatives associated with this company, it's going to be one of the more interesting stories we'll see in the next few days," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors.

    Snap will enter the public market a day after the three major U.S. stock indexes posted their best session of the year on the back of President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.

    "If immediate market reaction is any indication, investors heard what they needed to hear in Tuesday's speech," said John Spear, chief investment officer of USAA Mutual Funds, in a note. " Whether investors remain committed to risk assets over the coming weeks and months is another question. Stocks were already richly valued in early November, and they've risen strongly from there.

    "Whether investors remain committed to risk assets over the coming weeks and months is another question. Stocks were already richly valued in early November, and they've risen strongly from there," he said.

    Also rising have been expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike this month, amid a combination of strong economic data and hawkish rhetoric from several key officials.

    Most recently, Fed Governor Lael Brainard — a known dove in the central bank's monetary policy committee — said Wednesday evening the Fed could raise rates "soon," citing an improved global economy.

    "We are closing in on full employment, inflation is moving gradually toward our target, foreign growth is on more solid footing, and risks to the outlook are as close to balanced as they have been in some time," Brainard said.

    Market expectations for a March rate hike were around 65 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    "The Fed finally is on board that the economy is fine, ... and that's a positive for Wall Street," said Tower Bridge's Ogg.

    In economic news, initial U.S. jobless claims totaled 223,000, well below the expected 243,000. Last week's reading increased 6,000 to 244,000.

    U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the two-year note yield hitting a fresh 2009 high, while the 10-year note yield reached its highest level since Feb. 16.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Costco, Autodesk, American Outdoor Brands, Wingstop

    7:00 p.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester

    Friday

    Earnings: WPP Group

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI
    10:00 a.m. ISM nonmanufacturing
    10:15 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker

    12:15 p.m. Fed Gov. Jerome Powell
    1:00 p.m. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer at Monetary Policy Forum
    1:00 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Executives Club of Chicago on outlook, with Q&A

