US stocks slip amid Snap IPO; rate hike expectations rise

U.S. equities traded slightly lower on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited social media company Snap to begin trading, while expectations of tightening monetary policy increased.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 10 points shortly after the open, with American Express contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.25 percent, with financials leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3 percent.

Snap priced its initial public offering at $17 a share on Wednesday, above the expected range of $14 to $16, giving Snapchat's parent company a valuation of about $24 billion. Investors eagerly awaited the IPO as they looked for clues on the health of the technology IPO market.

"Given all the negatives associated with this company, it's going to be one of the more interesting stories we'll see in the next few days," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors.

Snap will enter the public market a day after the three major U.S. stock indexes posted their best session of the year on the back of President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.

"If immediate market reaction is any indication, investors heard what they needed to hear in Tuesday's speech," said John Spear, chief investment officer of USAA Mutual Funds, in a note. " Whether investors remain committed to risk assets over the coming weeks and months is another question. Stocks were already richly valued in early November, and they've risen strongly from there.