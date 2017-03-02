Wall Street takes a breather after Dow 21K run

Attorney General Jeff Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign season last year that he did not disclose at his confirmation hearing in January. Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign. (AP)

In Obama's final days, some White House officials spread information about Russian efforts to undermine the presidential election, and about possible contacts between associates of Donald Trump and Russians, across the government, according to the New York Times.

A White House internal review of strategy on North Korea features the possibility of both military force as well as regime change in order to thwart Pyongyang's nuclear-weapons threat, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Darren Woods, the new chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil (XOM), tells CNBC his former boss Rex Tillerson works for the U.S. as secretary of State, not Big Oil. Woods also said the oil giant needs to be nimble in this OPEC-driven oil market.



McDonalds (MCD) plans to make $1.7 billion of capital expenditures this year, as the fast food chain continues some efforts already underway to win customers back and takes some new steps. (CNBC)



American Express (AXP) plans to significantly increase benefits on its Platinum charge card for the second time since October, a move intended to help it better compete with JPMorgan's (JPM) popular Sapphire Reserve card. (WSJ)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), the world's largest brewer, is considering further cost savings and won't pay bonuses to its top brass following a weaker-than-expected end to the year on a slump in Brazil. (WSJ)

Yahoo (YHOO) CEO Marissa Mayer will not get a 2016 cash bonus or a 2017 annual equity award, following an investigation into Yahoo's 2014 security breach. (Recode)

As Uber faces troubles, rival ride-hailing service Lyft has reportedly been quietly pitching investors, looking to raise at least $500 million in a new funding round at a $6 billion to $7 billion valuation. (WSJ)

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is selling the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to focus on the Tropicana, another iconic property on the strip that Icahn acquired. (WSJ)