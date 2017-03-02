Watch: Trump speaks about military plans at USS Gerald R. Ford

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



President Donald Trump plans to highlight his plans for an American military buildup Thursday from the deck of an aircraft carrier.

Trump will speak from the USS Gerald R. Ford, a new ship in Newport News, Virginia.

The president has said he will seek a $54 billion defense spending hike in his first budget. That marks about a 10 percent increase, and Trump wants to offset it with major cuts to the State Department and other federal agencies.

"I am sending the Congress a budget that rebuilds the military, eliminates the defense sequester and calls for one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history," Trump said in his joint address to Congress on Tuesday night.