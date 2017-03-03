At many airport newsstands, transients on their way to destinations unknown tend to pick up things they can use on the trip—mainly bottled water and neck pillows. Yet around the country, passengers are also making room in their carry-ons for mustard, popcorn and pink headphones, among other surprising items.

As airports around the country sharpen their focus on customer satisfaction and increase their reliance on income from food and beverage, specialty retail and other non-aeronautical revenue, concourses are getting more comfortable and shop offerings are becoming more creative. From gourmet sweets to sportswear and even vinyl records, CNBC recently canvassed major U.S. airports to find out their best-selling items—and the results were both surprising and wide ranging.

Toffee, cacti and 'scorpions'