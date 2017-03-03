AMD wants to bring ‘excitement’ back to the desktop market, CEO says 1 Hour Ago | 01:47

Shares of computer processor developer Advanced Micro Devices have fallen this week, after climbing more than 400 percent over the past 12 months.

The stock dipped on Thursday, following the disappointing launch of the company's Ryzen line of desktop computer processing units, or CPUs. Some technology reviewers, such as PC Gamer, are unhappy about the line's poor gaming performance.



Shares continued falling in afternoon trade Friday and were down more than 5 percent, hovering slightly above $13.

"What's really important to [AMD] is putting out great products," Chief Executive Lisa Su told CNBC on Friday. "If the stock does well, that's gravy on top."

"PC gaming is a great way to reach millions of people," Su said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Alley." Despite some analysts citing flaws in AMD's latest product innovations, Su said the company is really in the midst of a "multiyear product strategy," with lots of products coming.

"When you roll out a processor of this magnitude," Su said, referring to the Ryzen line, it was designed "from scratch," and AMD continues to run performance tests to make sure its products can "meet or beat" the competition.

CEO Su said she's optimistic and excited about the demand AMD has seen following the release of new processors. "We are ramping up supply," she said. "We will ship millions."

One of AMD's biggest competitors remains to be Intel, but Su's company might be better positioned to win this fight, according to some analysts.

"We believe Intel is facing structural headwinds as datacenter weakens, quality growth becomes more elusive, and competition increases," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon wrote in a note to clients earlier this week. "We are seeing an increasing number of credible competitive threats emerge, including AMD."