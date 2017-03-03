Uber board member Arianna Huffington says she's been emailing ex-engineer about harassment claims

His company has become a lightning rod for criticism of Silicon Valley culture, but Uber CEO Travis Kalanick still has the full confidence of the board of directors, media executive and Uber board member Arianna Huffington told CNBC earlier on Friday.



"He definitely has my confidence, he has the board's confidence," Huffington said on Friday at the YPO Edge conference in Vancouver. "I have talked to dozens of employees one-on-one, and they see, from the actions that have already been taken, that ...this is not about apologies, this is not about words. This is about changes within the company — which are happening every day."

Uber's latest round of troubles started when former Uber employee Susan Fowler published an explosive blog post in February, alleging widespread gender bias in the company. Huffington said she's been emailing with Fowler regularly.

Later, Kalanick was caught shouting at an Uber driver in a dash-cam video. To top it off, a top hire at Uber was asked to resign after revelations that he may have been accused of sexual harassment during his previous work at Google.