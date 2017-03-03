As US stocks hit new records, investor pessimism is soaring to post-election highs





Pessimism among individual investors has hit its highest level since U.S. President Donald Trump secured election victory in November, according to a survey from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII).

The weekly survey of U.S. investors found that they expect stock prices to fall over the next six months with AAII's bearish indicator rising by over 3 points to 35.6 percent.

Pessimism among investors has not hit this high since October 19 last year, it said, whereas bullish sentiment edged lower and neutral sentiment was found to be relatively unchanged.