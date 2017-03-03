Bond investors eye Yellen, data

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday morning as traders eyed several key Federal Reserve speakers and data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.4816 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0713 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

Fed chair Yellen is set to speak on the economic outlook at the Executives Club of Chicago at 1:00 p.m. ET.

At 12:30 p.m. ET, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer will speak on Fed monetary policy decision making in New York, while Fed Governor Jerome Powell will give a speech in New Haven, Connecticut, at 12:15 p.m. ET.