Cramer's lightning round: Wait for hot money to flow out of AMD

Chicago Bridge & Iron: "I think it's OK. Fluor, CBI, these are inconsistent companies. You're not going to get me to really bite on these. We like that MasTec, we thought that interesting as a better play. Emcor, too."

Mobileye: "Way too inconsistent. I don't want retirement money in that stock. No way. No how."

Horizon Pharma: "I don't care for Horizon Pharma. Specialty pharma is not my cup of tea. I'm going to have to say take it off the table."

Advanced Micro Devices: "You have to wait for all the hot money to come out. All the hot money was in it for that chip that came out and the reviews were just OK. Let the stock go down to $12.25 and then pull the trigger."

Boeing: "It wouldn't be so bad to take half off the table. That thing has been too much of a horse, and I like Boeing a great deal."

