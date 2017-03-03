Dow and S&P 500 face first back-to-back losses since January

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he'll recuse himself from any current or future investigations related to President Donald Trump's election campaign amid backlash over his testimony about contacts with Russia. (CNBC)



Campaign-finance records reportedly show that then-senator Sessions used a campaign account for expenses related to last summer's Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where he met Russia's ambassador at an event. (WSJ)



Meanwhile, at least two more Trump campaign advisors also spoke with the Russian ambassador in Cleveland in July, with several more Trump campaign officials in attendance. (USA Today)



The White House is proposing to cut a quarter of the EPA's budget, targeting climate-change programs and those designed to prevent air and water pollution like lead contamination. (Reuters)



Mexico's economy minister is set to meet executives from Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) in Detroit today, as part of a visit designed to talk up the benefits of Nafta, which Trump wants to renegotiate. (FT)



Vice President Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana. Pence blasted Hillary Clinton for a similar practice when she was secretary of State. (Reuters)



Snap (SNAP) shares were continuing to climb in the premarket after soaring 44 percent on their debut. But Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock, a day after Pivotal Research initiated with a sell rating. (CNBC)



Caterpillar (CAT) was under continued pressure after slumping 4 percent Thursday on news that authorities searched three of its facilities. After the bell, the company said it believed the searches were related to a Swiss subsidiary. (AP)

Boeing (BA) unions confirmed earlier reports that the aircraft maker was offering voluntary buyouts, saying more than 1,880 workers have accepted buyout packages. (Reuters)



Costco (COST) missed estimates by a wide margin with quarterly earnings and also fell short on revenue. The warehouse retailer also announced plans to raise membership fees, effective June 1. (CNBC)



Uber plans to comply after all with California regulations and seek permits to put its self-driving cars back on state roads. It's an about-face following the company's legal fight with state officials in December. (Reuters)



Spotify has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music. (Reuters)

