Former Trump critic Paul Singer reportedly chipped in $1 million for inauguration

Hedge fund titan and former Donald Trump critic Paul Singer gave $1 million to the president's inaugural committee, Politico reported Friday, citing a person familiar with the transaction.

CNBC reported in December that Singer moved to mend his relationship with the then-president-elect and planned to donate to his inauguration. Friday's report puts a dollar figure on the donation by Singer, who spent millions either in support of other Republican presidential candidates or in opposition to Trump.

The Elliott Management founder and billionaire visited the White House in February, Trump said at the time.

After a campaign in which he claimed he did not need large donors, Trump has warmed to other big donors who spent money against him in the GOP primary, including former AIG CEO Hank Greenberg, according to Politico.

Trump will speak at a retreat for major Republican National Committee donors in Florida on Friday night.

Elliott Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

Read the full Politico report here.