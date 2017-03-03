Full interview with AMD CEO on fixing gaming performance issues, stock slide

Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su shared her views on the semiconductor company in an interview Friday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."



AMD shares are up more than 400 percent in the past 12 months on anticipation of its new gaming graphics and processor chips. The company launched its new Ryzen processor line Thursday.



"If you look at Ryzen, what we're doing with actually the high end, we're putting an eight core processor out there, where today most games actually use only four cores. And so there is some software tuning that needs to be done," she said. "We do really, really well for content creation and anybody who likes to run videos or edit videos and high performance games. There's some older titles that we're working with to optimize software. We expect in a matter of weeks and months, we'll get significant improvements" in gaming performance.



Before joining AMD in 2012, Su was a senior vice president and general manager at Freescale Semiconductor and spent 13 years at IBM in a variety of engineering and business roles.



She also discusses:

Future products



Stock price performance

Ryzen production levels

