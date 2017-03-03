Full interview with Mylan CEO Heather Bresch on drug pricing, Trump

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch shared her views on the pharmaceutical industry in an interview Friday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."



The company manufactures EpiPen, a lifesaving medication and delivery system for people with severe allergies. Mylan was scrutinized in 2016 for its drug pricing strategy over the last decade.



On EpiPen pricing controversy: "We fixed EpiPen. We introduced a generic, $300. We cut the price in half," she said. "We took action with EpiPen. It's half the price. We're making sure everyone that needs one has one. But, importantly, it showed that the system is broken."



On President Donald Trump: "I am optimistic with this administration. … I think this administration is solution oriented," Bresch said. Health care "is a huge problem, as he said it's complicated, so it's going to have to take bold action to be able to really look at this holistically."



Prior to becoming CEO, Bresch worked as Mylan's president and chief operating officer. She served at the company for 25 years in a variety of other roles.



She also discusses:

Competition

Pharmacy benefit managers

Tax reform

To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.