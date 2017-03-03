    ×

    Britain should actively scrutinize the Brexit process and not leave it to the British prime minister, if the U.K.'s "Brexit Ship" is to set sail successfully, a leading businesswoman has explained to CNBC.

    "There is real danger in this process of Brexit that we don't have scrutiny, that it will actually empower Mrs. (Theresa) May and the executive, rather than parliament if this goes ahead; because they'll be making momentous decisions with a handful of people rather than parliament," Gina Miller, business owner and transparency campaigner at SCM Direct, told CNBC Friday.

    Following the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union in June 2016, Miller has become a key figurehead within the debate, after she successfully challenged the British government to make sure that parliament would be consulted before Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Brexit.

    Miller hadn't anticipated getting involved in the Brexit debate; however, she took up this issue of making sure the right questions were asked and scrutiny towards Article 50 was taken, because "no one seemed to be standing up," she told CNBC.

    She went on to add that it was "absolutely not" her intention to overturn the result on the EU referendum and prevent Brexit, as she wasn't able to actually influence the votes in parliament.

    "All I'm trying to do is ensure that the debate happens and there is the space and oxygen for them to do their duty, because at the moment the way that the media and certain politicians are acting – it's really just blackmail and bullying that's happening."

    "(In the end) it's going to be about the negotiated package. We're going to leave but nobody actually knows what's going to happen in Europe – much less in Britain in 18 months' time."

    "We don't know if there'll actually be the same Europe that we have now. So how can you set sail in this Brexit ship – as they talk about – with no lifeboats, no lifejackets. I mean, you just wouldn't do it."

    Gina Miller speaks after the High Court decides that the Prime Minister cannot trigger Brexit without the approval of the MP's at The Royal Courts Of Justice on November 3, 2016
    Miller's comments come on the back of news that the U.K.'s House of Lords voted in favor of an amendment to the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals living in the U.K. following Brexit.

    Lawmakers will have the opportunity to remove the Lords' amendment when the Bill returns to the House of Commons. In light of the news, Miller said she was "delighted" that the House of Lords did its duty and debated on the matter.

    However when it comes to the U.K.'s White Paper, a policy document that outlines the government's 12 principles on Brexit, Miller said it was "a disgrace", adding that if Prime Minister May's message behind Brexit was unpicked, it showed no real details.

    "So far, I'd say there's a lot of hard words, but very little wind behind them," Miller added.

    With Article 50 expected to be triggered by the end of 2017's first quarter, the businesswoman didn't see any reason why the talks couldn't be triggered by the end of this month.

    "I think there's no reason why they can't, because to me what makes the most sense is to create legal certainty by allowing the two amendments – one of EU citizens and one on a meaningful vote – and then it goes ahead."

    Miller: Important to uphold parliament sovereignty   

