The "Fast Money" traders broke down Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's Friday remarks about a possible March rate hike on Friday, while picking stocks to trade in the financial sector.

Trader Guy Adami said bank stocks are in an environment where they will continue to rally. He said he likes Goldman Sachs, after the company gained over 2 percent in the week. Shares of the investment bank are up 63 percent in the last 12 months.

Out of the big banks, trader Tim Seymour said he likes Bank of America, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan. He added that BofA and Citi have more room to run because of their valuations.

Trader David Seaburg said regional banks are where traders should place their bets. Seaburg said its time to move away from large banks and take profits, especially since it will take a long time for the effects of regulation reform to make a difference.

