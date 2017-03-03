Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are mixedafter Thursday's 100-plus point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial average. Fed Chair Janet Yellen will speak on Friday and we get a reading of the ISM non-manufacturing numbers. There is no monthly jobs report today.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS



-Attorney General Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from investigations related to the Trump campaign.



DEALS/ NO DEALS

-Masayoshi Son and his company SoftBank are considering a deal to buy Sprint.