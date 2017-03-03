    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are mixedafter Thursday's 100-plus point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial average. Fed Chair Janet Yellen will speak on Friday and we get a reading of the ISM non-manufacturing numbers. There is no monthly jobs report today.

    TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

    -Attorney General Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from investigations related to the Trump campaign.

    DEALS/ NO DEALS

    -Masayoshi Son and his company SoftBank are considering a deal to buy Sprint.

