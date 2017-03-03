Crude oil prices are being pumped by OPEC's production cuts, but they are at risk of being knocked down by a gusher of new U.S. shale drilling.
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, like Russia, agreed in December to take 1.8 million barrels of crude off the world market. As a result, they have kept the price of oil in the $50s per barrel even with a supply glut, most apparent in the United States. At the same time, U.S. drillers, emboldened by the higher oil price, are drilling at the highest rate in more than a year and look on track to go back to record levels by year-end.
All of these principals — the Saudis, other Gulf producers, Russians, Brazilians, Mexicans, big oil and U.S. shale drillers — will meet in Houston starting Monday, Mar. 6, on panels, at dinners and in the hallways of the annual IHS CERAWeek energy conference, sponsored by IHS Markit.
The question now is who will blink first?