Saudi Arabia has been shouldering the largest portion of cuts. As the world's biggest exporter, it is the key driver of OPEC policy, and it's not clear how much pressure it will take on prices if the United States continues to up production. The United States, in fact, has been producing 9 million barrels a day recently. It has had a number of days this winter where it was exporting record levels of oil, at more than 1 million barrels a day.

Some analysts see a collision coming between shale and OPEC if the U.S. industry puts enough oil on the market to push the price below $50.

Exxon Mobil chairman and CEO Darren Woods told CNBC this week that OPEC has the lever of low costs, while the unconventional drilling business is driven by economics and market prices. OPEC turned to the new production-driven strategy after a failed plan to let the market set prices. That resulted in oil collapsing into the $20s per barrel after Russia and members of the OPEC kept pumping at record levels.

"Well, you've seen OPEC make a difference in the market here in the short term. Certainly, the Permian and unconventional play brings a new dimension to the marketplace, and it's just a question of how OPEC intends to respond to that," Woods recently told CNBC. "You saw earlier on, their response was to continue to keep production up. The market got oversupplied. Prices came down. They've now backed off of that. You see unconventionals coming back up again. I think … the market is still in a bit of discovery, trying to understand how that conventional play fits in with more of the traditional dynamics," Woods said. Woods speaks at CERAWeek on Monday.

Yergin said an issue for the U.S. industry is how long the price of drilling services will remain low, a big factor in helping drilling ramp up after prices and activity fell sharply.