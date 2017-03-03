VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

Richard Branson says everyone should watch this TED Talk delivered by a 13-year-old

Richard Branson
Getty Images
Richard Branson

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson measures success by his level of happiness and not by the amount in his bank account.

"Too many people measure how successful they are by how much money they make or the people that they associate with," he writes on LinkedIn. "In my opinion, true success should be measured by how happy you are."

Teenager Logan LaPlante agrees. When he grows up, he wants to be happy and healthy, he says in a 2013 TED Talk that he presented at age 13.

"It's great to see Logan realize the importance of seeking health and happiness early in life — something too many people discover too late," writes Branson, who says everyone could benefit from watching LaPlante's talk.

"Kids are told: Go to school, go to college, get a job, get married, and then you'll be happy — but Logan asks an important question: 'What if we based education on the study and practice of being happy and healthy?' What if we reversed the formula … or better still forgot all the formulas?

"What if being came first, and doing came second?"

The billionaire entrepreneur believes that health and happiness are just as important to develop as "must-have" skills like math and reading. "By doing this we will not only create a happier and healthier workforce, but also cultivate more inspired leaders and innovators," Branson writes.

Make health and happiness a priority, he says, and "the rest will follow."

﻿Don't miss: Billionaire Richard Branson: The critical business lesson I learned from playing tennis

Billionaire Richard Branson learned a key business lesson playing tennis
Billionaire Richard Branson learned a key business lesson playing tennis   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...