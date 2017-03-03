Richard Branson says everyone should watch this TED Talk delivered by a 13-year-old

"It's great to see Logan realize the importance of seeking health and happiness early in life — something too many people discover too late," writes Branson, who says everyone could benefit from watching LaPlante's talk.

"Kids are told: Go to school, go to college, get a job, get married, and then you'll be happy — but Logan asks an important question: 'What if we based education on the study and practice of being happy and healthy?' What if we reversed the formula … or better still forgot all the formulas?

"What if being came first, and doing came second?"

The billionaire entrepreneur believes that health and happiness are just as important to develop as "must-have" skills like math and reading. "By doing this we will not only create a happier and healthier workforce, but also cultivate more inspired leaders and innovators," Branson writes.

Make health and happiness a priority, he says, and "the rest will follow."

