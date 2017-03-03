The 10 highest-paying in-demand jobs for young people

Not only are teenagers spending a lot of time staring at screens, they're also often choosing their careers based on what they see there.



A quarter of high school students pick their future career based not on advice or personal interest, but rather on how they've seen that occupation represented on TV or in the movies, according to research released this week by Careerbuilder.

That guides their decisions about what to study as undergrads. But then, a few years down the road, roughly a third of full-time employees regret the major they chose.

With the rising cost of education and growing threat of an automated workforce, choosing a career that provides reliable opportunities and a decent paycheck is more important than ever.



According to Careerbuilder, these are the top jobs that pay strong wages, show steady growth and provide young employees with a good number of coworkers around their age (who may be better-equipped to grasp their use of work-related emojis).

And while some of these may seem less familiar, others you may even have seen on TV!

Adult Basic and Secondary Education and Literacy Teachers and Instructors

2017 jobs: 68,590

Four-year growth: 5%

Avg. hourly earnings: $25.90

Percentage of workers 19–24: 22%



Environmental Science and Protection Technicians, Including Health

2017 jobs: 35,352

Four-year growth: 7%

Avg. hourly earnings: $22.28

Percentage of workers 19–24: 20%



Forensic Science Technicians

2017 jobs: 15,033

Four-year growth: 12%

Avg. hourly earnings: $29.04

Percentage of workers 19–24: 18%



Camera Operators, TV, Video and Motion Picture

2017 jobs: 20,616

Four-year growth: 7%

Avg. hourly earnings: $27.85

Percentage of workers 19–24: 15%



Physical Therapist Assistants

2017 jobs: 87,426

Four-year growth: 13%

Avg. hourly earnings: $26.59

Percentage of workers 19–24: 15%



Film and Video Editors

2017 jobs: 30,073

Four-year growth: 18%

Avg. hourly earnings: $38.89

Percentage of workers 19–24: 13%



Surgical Technologists

2017 jobs: 106,195

Four-year growth: 7%

Avg. hourly earnings: $31.66

Percentage of workers 19–24: 11%



Sound Engineering Technicians

2017 jobs: 106,195

Four-year growth: 8%

Avg. hourly earnings: $29.87

Percentage of workers 19–24: 11%



Public Relations Specialists

2017 jobs: 240,660

Four-year growth: 7%

Avg. hourly earnings: $31.66

Percentage of workers 19–24: 9%



Web Developers

2017 jobs: 142,682

Four-year growth: 19%

Avg. hourly earnings: $34.09

Percentage of workers 19–24: 8%

