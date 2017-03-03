No matter how smart you think you are about your money, at some point you will need to entrust someone else with some aspect of your finances.
It could be a banker, a bookkeeper, a tax preparer or a financial planner. And no matter how much you trust them, any one of them has the ability to rip you off.
The McNutt family of Corsicana, Texas, found that out the hard way.
Their business, the Collin Street Bakery, has been in the family since 1946. Its claim to fame: deluxe fruitcakes. They are world famous. But the business has never strayed far from its roots.
"We have a great history of longevity," President and CEO Bob McNutt told CNBC's "American Greed." "I can't tell you how many husbands and wives have worked here together. It's really a family atmosphere."
In 1998, the McNutts welcomed bookkeeper Sandy Jenkins into the family. He eventually worked his way up to a $50,000-a-year position as controller, just in time for the bakery to launch an aggressive expansion in 2004. As told in the latest episode of CNBC's "American Greed," that is when Jenkins decided to go for his piece of the pie. He embezzled an estimated $16.5 million before he finally got caught with his hand in the cookie jar in 2013. He is serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to three felony counts.
"When I learned about the theft, it really made me sick in my stomach," McNutt said. "How can you look at people in the eye and betray trust like that?"