Khoury, who picked up the reigns after his father died in 2014, wants to do everything from spur tourism with a new hotel and new agreements with Israeli bus companies, to helping develop jobs-training programs for students at a local university.

The streets of Bethlehem are lined with tiny shops, many selling olive wood trinkets and beautifully carved nativity sets, but they are struggling. Bassem Giacaman, one of the shopkeepers, said before the Second Intifada, his shop had revenue of $400,000 a year, and employed 12. Now, it brings in about $100,000 a year, enough to employ three people and earn him a tiny profit, perhaps $10,000. Still, he stays, he said, because he wants to keep his family's workshop alive and because he loves the Church of the Nativity. In 1948, the Christian population of the Holy Land was 18 percent; it's now 2 percent, according to the Holy Land Christian Ecumenical Foundation.

Giacaman has tried to make his shop welcoming for everyone: it carries menorahs, nativity sets, Arabic calligraphy— and welcomes tourists who need to use the toilet. "We just try to open the door and keep things going," he said.

Khoury said he was in part inspired to continue his father's work when he talked to people like Giacaman. The Foundation, with the initial donation of $30 million from the Khourys in 2011, is helping the Palestinian government manage the much-lauded restoration of the Church, refurbished Manger Square, where tourist buses park, helped start a small museum, and financed a strategic solid waste management plan for the area. It's now working on plans to build a small shopping center and car park, a solar power station that could power small factories, and a small hotel of about 100 rooms.

More from Global Investing Hot Spots:

Who will win the world's biggest IPO?

A $100 billion global arms race Trump wants to win

Saudi Aramco taps JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley for IPO; HSBC a contender



Some of the projects may be funded via investments – he said he believes some projects could yield 10 percent annually—and some via donations.

Though between 1 and 2 million people visit the Church every year – exact numbers are hard to come by – few stay overnight and little economic benefit comes to the town of about 25,000 people.