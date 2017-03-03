Second, the rule is open to becoming a marketing campaign that will confuse the public about what constitutes best interest — an industry "one-upsmanship" game of thrones. Third, not everyone belongs in a fee-based account. For instance, an annual fee would make ownership more expensive than a one-time commission for an investor who does not change or sell a product for many years. Time horizon is very important, but that's a topic for another post. Of course, there could be an investment held in a fee-based account for a long time, but an expectation of monitoring and looking out for a need to sell it should be part of the advisor-client relationship.



More from Portfolio Perspective:

'Real' financial advisors do not fear the retirement-savings rule

President Trump delays Labor Dept. fiduciary rule for financial advisors

The top global retirement spots where US expats will fit in



Finally, I understand that IRA and 401(k)s are the kinds of accounts in which savers have the bulk of their investment assets and the ones that DOL oversees. But why not extend the best-interest rule to all accounts, not just retirement accounts? I've seen some of the products that the DOL wants to protect us from, and I can say wholeheartedly that some of these products are unadulterated crap. So I don't want to come off like there aren't bad actors in my industry. There are, and we all know it.

I believe the new rule is better than leaving things the way they are. In fact, the rule should've been introduced a long time ago. But I also think there's a simpler way to keep advisors on the right side of their clients. All newly minted advisors should be required to take an oath to put their clients' best interests first. The rest should be required to renew the oath annually. The DOL rule may live or die, but clients should be looking for an advisor who agrees to live by this oath without bringing the political powers from all sides into it. There are plenty of interest groups, but only one definition of "best interest" that matters — the one an advisor and a client agree on together.

— By Mitch Goldberg, president of investment advisory firm ClientFirst Strategy



