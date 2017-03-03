The ultra-rich break the rules more often, says psychologist who counsels them

Few people have more insight into the inner workings of the rich than Brad Klontz, a psychologist and certified financial planner who works with the uber-wealthy.



As a managing principal of Your Mental Wealth, a financial advisory firm that emphasizes behavioral psychology, Klontz helps many millionaires and billionaires plan for their futures.

In an interview with The New York Times, Klontz reveals what he's learned about how the wealthy think about success.

For the ultra-rich, he says, becoming successful is about breaking the rules. When they encounter a roadblock, it simply means they have to find another way.

"They have this feeling that rules don't apply to them," Klontz tells The New York Times.

"If they're told something can't be done a certain way, they think that doesn't apply to them and find a way around it."

While that mindset may seem entitled, the financial planner says it's also a great way to overcome obstacles or solve problems.