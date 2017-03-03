These are 4 favorite stocks of the Street's top consumer analysts: TipRanks

TipRanks, a service that ranks Wall Street, identified the top analysts of companies that sell consumer goods and found which stocks they like right now.

We use a natural language processing algorithm to rank analysts based on two factors:



Average return of buy-sell recommendations.

Success rate of buy-sell recommendations.

TipRanks' stock screener allows you to screen for "best analyst consensus" stocks in the consumer goods industry, revealing the stocks with a "strong buy" best analyst consensus rating. We combined the screener's insights with a database scan for the most popular consumer goods stocks by top analysts in the last month.

Here are four favorite stocks from the best-performing consumer goods analysts.