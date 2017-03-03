Venus Williams: Why athletes make great entrepreneurs

Playing sports helps women learn to believe in themselves, which is crucial when it comes to starting your own business. "I encourage young women, and also young men as well, but especially young women, to build confidence through sport," says Williams.

Her younger sister, Serena, who is ranked number one in tennis, is currently part of a month-long Brawny ad campaign #StrengthHasNoGender, highlighting pioneering women.

While Venus is already building her business empire, she's still devoted to her tennis career.

Tennis is "the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning," she says. "And still, I am at that point when I wake up and the first thing I think about is, 'How am I going to get better?'"