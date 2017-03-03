Wall Street expected to open lower ahead of Yellen's speech

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday morning as traders eyed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and a number of other Fed speakers.

Yellen is set to speak on the economic outlook at the Executives Club of Chicago at 1:00 p.m. ET.

At 12:30 p.m. ET, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer will speak on Fed monetary policy decision making in New York, while Fed Governor Jerome Powell will give a speech in New Haven, Connecticut, at 12:15 p.m. ET.

On the data front Markit services PMI is due at 9:45 a.m. ET, with the ISM non-manufacturing index set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.32 percent lower on Friday morning.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.32 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.44 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.78 a barrel, up 0.32 percent.