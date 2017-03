[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the Executives' Club of Chicago comes after several other Fed officials this week painted an upbeat picture of the U.S. economy, stoking market expectations for a March rate hike.

Expectations have been growing in recent days that the Fed will raise rates at the close of its two-day meeting on March 15, boosting the dollar.