Border towns feel the chill from Trump's tough talk on trade and immigration

Nohe Garcia stands atop a hill in Nogales, Arizona, a sweeping vista of rugged terrain — and imagines what could be.
He bought 215 acres — the last parcels of land here to be zoned for light industrial development. Garcia leans over a rough map and traces the outlines for the road and how it will connect from the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales to Interstate 19, part of the international "Canamex corridor."
"So here what we envision is to build thirty 100,000-square-foot warehouses," he said, calculating quickly, "so the numbers are in the thousands of jobs." Garcia's already graded down a 40-acre lot, doing much of the work himself to save money.
A dual citizen of Mexico and America, with family on both sides of the border, he says President Donald Trump's talk of border taxes, doing away with the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a massive border wall, and a crackdown on immigration is scaring Mexican investors.
"We had a couple of vegetable and fruit growers that wanted to establish here," he said. "There are Mexican investors here that own warehouses for distribution, but they have backed out and are waiting to see what happens."