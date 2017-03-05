Amazon is the 'worst possible corporate citizen,' says Harvey Norman chairman

E-commerce giant Amazon's upcoming launch Down Under might have consumers in a tizzy, but not everyone is thrilled at the online retailer's entry to the Australian market.

"Amazon is the worst possible corporate citizen to have in our midst. There's not a retailer in the world, practically, that likes Amazon," Gerry Harvey, chairman of Australian retailer Harvey Norman, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Monday.

"Amazon is a marauder. It's crossed America. It's sent lots of businesses broke," he added.

Local media reports state that the online retailer is set to launch in Australia in September 2017, and is in the process of constructing warehouse and fulfilment centers. News.com.au reported that Amazon's offerings in Australia would include its grocery delivery service, AmazonFresh.

Amazon did not reply to an emailed request sent after office hours whether this was accurate.

If Amazon's impact on U.S. retailers is anything to go by, Australian retailers could be in for a tough time. Traditional retailers, such as Target and J.C. Penny, have faltered on the back of customers making the switch to shopping online.