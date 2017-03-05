Asian shares were under pressure on Monday, as geopolitical risks in Asia heighten after North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone.

North Korea fired multiple missiles off its east coast, which flew about 1,000 km (620 miles), South Korea's military said, while Japan said three missiles landed inside its exclusive economic zone and that it would not tolerate the hermit state's provocative actions.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.56 percent in early trade, while the Kospi was down 0.47 percent.

Australia's ASX 200 returned to positive territory, to trade up 0.03 percent after slipping in early trade.

At the weekend, Premier Li Keqiang sounded a cautious note at the annual meeting of parliament that began Sunday, and said that China would expand its economy by around 6.5 percent, compared to the growth target of 6.5 to 7 percent set last year.

Concerns to the economy were also raised, such as sluggish global growth and the rise of negative trends such as deglobalization and protectionism, Reuters reported.

In other news, South Korea's trade minister said that the government would strengthen its response to China's recent discrimination towards South Korea companies.

