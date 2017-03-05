    ×

    Asian indexes fall, ASX flat, Nikkei drops 0.6%, Kospi down 0.5%

    Asian shares were under pressure on Monday, as geopolitical risks in Asia heighten after North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone.

    North Korea fired multiple missiles off its east coast, which flew about 1,000 km (620 miles), South Korea's military said, while Japan said three missiles landed inside its exclusive economic zone and that it would not tolerate the hermit state's provocative actions.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.56 percent in early trade, while the Kospi was down 0.47 percent.

    Australia's ASX 200 returned to positive territory, to trade up 0.03 percent after slipping in early trade.

    At the weekend, Premier Li Keqiang sounded a cautious note at the annual meeting of parliament that began Sunday, and said that China would expand its economy by around 6.5 percent, compared to the growth target of 6.5 to 7 percent set last year.

    Concerns to the economy were also raised, such as sluggish global growth and the rise of negative trends such as deglobalization and protectionism, Reuters reported.

    In other news, South Korea's trade minister said that the government would strengthen its response to China's recent discrimination towards South Korea companies.

    Markets stateside posted weekly gains last Friday, after Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen emphasized the possibility of a rate hike this month. The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 0.01 percent to 21,005.71, the S&P 500 index lifted 0.05 percent to 2,383.12 while the Nasdaq finished up 0.16 percent to 5,870.75.

    In other news, Deutsche Bank plans to raise capital and list its asset management business and overhaul its business structure after spending two years dealing with past scandals and massive losses, Reuters reported.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was trading at 101.43 after falling from the 102 handle last week on Yellen's rate rise comments. The yen strengthened against to greenback to 113.73, earlier above 114, as the Australian dollar tracked $0.7583.

    Oil prices continued to surge last Friday on the weaker dollar, with Brent crude futures up 1.5 percent to settle at $55.90 a barrel, and U.S. crude up 1.4 percent at $53.33.

    Investors are likely to look to CERAWeek, an annual gathering of senior energy industry leaders, for insight and news about the sector.

