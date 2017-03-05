The 'craziest' thing Michael Phelps did to become the greatest swimmer of all time

People love to have debates about who's the greatest of all time in any given sport; maybe it's because you don't even have to be an expert to get in on them. All you need to know is the yardstick for success. Serena Williams or Steffi Graf? Tom Brady or Joe Montana?



That's what makes Michael Phelps special. There's no debate. He's the greatest swimmer and most decorated Olympian of all time: 28 medals won over four different Olympic Games, 23 of them gold.

The question is, how? Well, Michael Phelps is not a fish. Doctors have shot down the notion that his abnormal wingspan and flexible joints give him an out sized advantage.

It turns out, Phelps worked hard on his craft. He also does a few mental exercises that the rest of us would do well to emulate. Fortt Knox sat down with him to get some of his best insights. Here's a sampling: