Op-Ed: Asia-Pacific Trump rally killed by US-China standoff

But the main difference is this: Last year, the U.S. booked a $69 billion trade deficit with Japan, while China took a $44 billion surplus trading with its virulently hostile Japanese neighbor.

America ended up holding the bag – again. And now President Trump wants to build 350 new ships, most of which will apparently go to protect commerce and navigation in Asia-Pacific.

If that is meant to be a tip of the hat to Commodore Perry (aka, the Father of the U.S. Navy), who opened up trade with Asia-Pacific, rich Asians should be paying for this vitally important public good. But, who knows, globalists may prevail again so that we can continue to spend the money we don't have. The same old deal perhaps: Asians will be happy to lend us back the money we paid for their goods and services, and we shall keep adding these loans for future generations to our soaring public debt -- $20 trillion and counting, fast.

Is there anything else the U.S. could do about this? Maybe there is.

China's President Xi Jinping sent last week a high-ranking emissary to Washington with a message that, according to official Chinese media, he wanted a "non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation …" adding that "China is willing to work with the U.S. in the next stage to enhance exchanges on all levels from top down."

That sounds good -- and very puzzling. Do the Chinese mean that they will no longer claim their contested maritime borders in the East and South China Seas, and that they won't crush the South Korean economy because the Koreans agreed to deploy a THAAD anti-ballistic missile system? Or are the Chinese simply repeating their old "advice" to Washington to keep out of intra-Asian border disputes, and ignoring American assurances that the powerful X-band radar, to be located southeast of Seoul, would not penetrate deep into the Chinese (and Russian) territory?