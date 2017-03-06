After-hours buzz: SNAP, CRM, THO & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Casey General Stores shares dropped more than 3 percent in extended trading Monday, after the company missed Wall Street's earnings expectations by 31 cents. The convenience store chain reported earnings of 58 cents per share, while 89 cents per share was expected by the Street. Revenue was also a miss. Casey General reported revenue of $1.77 billion for its third quarter, while $1.82 billion was expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Salesforce.com popped up 2 percent after the company announced an artificial intelligence partnership with technology company IBM. As a part of the agreement, data from IBM's Watson will be available to Salesforce.com's customers, and the cloud company's technology will be integrated into IBM's system for internal use. Value and pricing for the deal were not disclosed.

Shares of Thor Industries dropped 5 percent, after the company reported shrinking gross profit margins for the second-quarter compared to the same time last year. The recreational vehicle manufacturer reported gross margin profits fell to 13.3 percent from 15.3 percent in the previous year, "due primarily to acquisition-related dilution," according to a press release. Earnings for Thor Industries beat analysts' expectations on the top and the bottom. The company reported earnings per share of $1.23 versus $1.22 estimated. Revenue came in at $1.59 billion versus $1.51 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Snap shares continued its move lower after the bell by another 0.5 percent. Snapchat's parent company lost over 12 percent during the trading day. As of Monday, no analyst rated the technology and social media company a "buy." The company recently started trading on New York Stock Exchange after its initial public offering on Thursday.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.