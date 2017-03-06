Futures point to a mixed open for Asia, after Wall Street traded lower overnight on increased expectations that the Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy in March.

Japanese Nikkei futures in Chicago dipped 0.02 percent at 19,375 and Osaka futures were flat at 19,380, compared to the benchmark index's last finish at 19,379.14.

Down Under, the ASX 200 slipped 0.39 percent ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision, which is largely expected to be unchanged on the back of rising household debt.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.24 percent to 20,954.34, as the S&P 500 closed down 0.33 percent to 2,375.31 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.37 percent to 5,849.17.

Market expectations for a rate hike were 86.4 percent on Tuesday Asian time, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.