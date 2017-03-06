This 'Fitbit for fertility' could help women get pregnant faster   

For millions of women, getting pregnant can be a challenge. 31-year-old Breanna Johnson and her husband have been trying to conceive for seven months.



"Originally we were hoping the process was going to be easy, natural, organic," Johnson said, "But it's not an easy process and it's a lot more complicated than I ever thought it would be."

For Johnson, tracking her cycle and figuring out which days she was the most fertile was the first hurdle. Couples who time intercourse at the right time double their chances of conceiving. But for so many women with irregular menstrual cycles, knowing which day is prime for baby making can be tough. Some use a basal thermometer every morning at the same time to look for temperature increases that indicate ovulation. Others pee on pricey ovulation test strips to look for a surge in hormones. But now a new gadget called Ava aims to make this as easy as checking your email.

Ava is a Fitbit-like bracelet packed with sensors that is worn at night while the woman is sleeping. In the morning, she then connects the device to her phone via Bluetooth and an app tells her if she is ovulating or in her fertile window.

Ava is registered with the FDA as a medical class one device and has been clinically proven to be 89 percent accurate to detect 5.3 fertile days in a woman's menstrual cycle.