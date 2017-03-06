Billionaire restaurateur: Trump doesn't know what his immigration policy should be yet

If keeping up with the announcements coming from the Oval Office about international visitors and refugees feels dizzying, that may be because President Donald Trump is still working out the details of his immigration policy.

"I don't know that Trump totally understands his immigration policy yet," says Tilman Fertitta, the self-made billionaire and star of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer." "I think they are trying to weed through it."

Fertitta, whose food-and-casino empire is worth about $3 billion, got his start peeling shrimp in the back of his father's restaurant in Galveston, Texas. He now employees 60,000 people.

President Donald Trump campaigned and was elected on a promise to crack down on illegal immigrants. He pledged to build a wall to stop Mexicans from crossing the border and, in his first month in office, he attempted to implement a travel ban targeting seven largely Muslim countries.

He has since signed a second, revised order that targets six of the same nations.