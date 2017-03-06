Chesapeake Energy CEO Lawler supports Trump’s orders for pipeline makers

In January, President Donald Trump made clear his insistence that pipeline makers use U.S. materials when they build projects in America, a sign that he will keep pressure on companies in the energy sector.



Trump has also revealed how he plans to pressure pipeline companies to comply: by potentially refusing to exercise eminent domain, the government's ability to appropriate private land.

"We support that," Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Doug Lawler told CNBC on Monday. "We believe the strength of the U.S. is something we need to use to the best of our ability."

Lawler spoke to CNBC's "Power Lunch" on site of the annual CERAWeek conference, where experts gathered Monday to discuss the future of the energy industry.

Chesapeake, as a U.S. producer, is "well positioned in this window to continue to invest and provide the energy that the world needs," he said, referring to the price per barrel of oil, which now falls between a window of $50 to $55.

"[Chesapeake] will look back … and say this lower commodity price environment is one of the best things that's happened to us," CEO Lawler explained. He said it's allowed his company to focus on costs and set priorities, such as improving the balance sheet and furthering use of technology.

With a new administration in the White Hosue, Lawler told CNBC he looks forward to working with President Trump and is "excited about the pro-business environment."

"Don't underestimate the ingenuity and innovation of the U.S. oil and gas" companies, he said.

— CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.