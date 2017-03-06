Chicago in spotlight next as Philadelphia tax hit soda sales hard

Philadelphia's recent soda tax has led to a disastrous decline in beverage sales.

According to sources, Philadelphia supermarkets have seen Coca-Cola sales volumes fall 30 to 50 percent. As a result, many are cutting shelf space for beverages like soft drinks, teas and juices by as much as 50 percent.

The job impact was not immediately clear, although the company employs 700 in the metro area.

Pepsi has seen a 40 percent drop in beverage sales and only a 10 to 15 percent bump in sales just outside the city, leading to 80 to 100 jobs out of 423 being cut in the area. That means the tax is generally not pushing consumers to purchase fizzy drinks outside Philadelphia.

Those that do go outside the city to buy soda and other sweetened drinks, including Diets, haven't offset those that stopped buying the drinks altogether.

The City of Brotherly Love's new soda tax has high stakes for the beverage industry, as other cities look to follow in Philadelphia's footsteps.

In June 2016, Philadelphia's city council approved a 1.5-cents-per-ounce tax on soda, making it the first major city to tax the beverages. That measure meant consumers would have to shell out about an additional $1.01 on a 2-liter bottle of soda.