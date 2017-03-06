    ×

    Chicago in spotlight next as Philadelphia tax hit soda sales hard

    Pallets of Coke-Cola cans wait to the filled at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
    George Frey | Getty Images
    Pallets of Coke-Cola cans wait to the filled at a Coco-Cola bottling plant on February 10, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    Philadelphia's recent soda tax has led to a disastrous decline in beverage sales.

    According to sources, Philadelphia supermarkets have seen Coca-Cola sales volumes fall 30 to 50 percent. As a result, many are cutting shelf space for beverages like soft drinks, teas and juices by as much as 50 percent.

    The job impact was not immediately clear, although the company employs 700 in the metro area.

    Pepsi has seen a 40 percent drop in beverage sales and only a 10 to 15 percent bump in sales just outside the city, leading to 80 to 100 jobs out of 423 being cut in the area. That means the tax is generally not pushing consumers to purchase fizzy drinks outside Philadelphia.

    Those that do go outside the city to buy soda and other sweetened drinks, including Diets, haven't offset those that stopped buying the drinks altogether.

    The City of Brotherly Love's new soda tax has high stakes for the beverage industry, as other cities look to follow in Philadelphia's footsteps.

    In June 2016, Philadelphia's city council approved a 1.5-cents-per-ounce tax on soda, making it the first major city to tax the beverages. That measure meant consumers would have to shell out about an additional $1.01 on a 2-liter bottle of soda.

    While the beverage companies are taking a beating, the mayor's office tells a very different story.

    The city raised $5.7 million in January, more than double the projected amount. It expects to bring in $91 million for the year, which would help fund community school programs as well as infrastructure projects like libraries and parks and pre-K programs which have created 240 jobs since January. Most of those jobs are full-time positions.

    The city says the soda tax is a big success, even with soda companies reporting falling sales. City officials in Mayor Jim Kenney's office are skeptical of those job loss claims at PepsiCo and elsewhere, but the city is working to fact check them.

    But the story is bigger than Philadelphia. A much bigger market, Chicago's Cook County, has passed a similar tax that goes into effect July. Boulder, San Francisco and others also voted to on similar measures, despite heavy lobbying from the industry.

    One to watch is Santa Fe — which has a hearing on the issue this week.

    "The greater Philadelphia area accounts for ~2% of total US volumes in measured channels," said Brett Cooper, a beverage analyst at Consumer Edge research.

    "Whether it rains on Memorial Day can move volumes that much in a quarter. My perspective is that individual cities for the most part are manageable. If we start to get to states, there may be an issue. Coke weathered the sugar tax in Mexico and that's about 12-13% of Coke's volume. In my opinion, that would get to the breaking point on impact. Then a 5-10% move begins to impact trends."

