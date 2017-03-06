Cramer Remix: This side of Wall Street thinks Trump is dangerous

Jim Cramer knows that stocks have had a big run, and some of them could fall. But when he spent the weekend looking over the charts, he found 10 groups flying high that indicated that the market could have more room to run.
"I believe these big money managers are cynical haters, not skeptical tire kickers. They aren't wary buyers. They are unwary sellers. They despise the setup and find themselves wanting to sell everything at a moment's notice," the "Mad Money" host said.
In fact, Cramer likes how disappointed so many money managers are. He believes that many hedge fund managers are traditional Republicans by nature and can't figure out President Trump, and therefore think he is dangerous.
But Cramer doesn't view the stock market through the lens of the White House. The global economy has gotten better, and that is what matters to him. Almost every market he follows is up, and none of these countries have Trump at the helm. They simply have better business conditions. With low interest rates, it was bound to happen.