Cramer Remix: This side of Wall Street thinks Trump is dangerous

Cramer reminded investors that when they see a stock with an absurdly high yield, they need to stay the heck away from it.

"I don't care how tempting the dividend looks or how cheap the stock seems. A super-high yield that is totally out of whack with its peers is almost always a sign that something is very, very wrong and you need to run, not walk away as fast as you can," he said.

Cramer also hears questions about how much investors should pay for stocks. It has become a serious dilemma, and the banks are in the center of it all.

It was just a year ago that Wall Street valued bank stocks from their book value, especially ones impacted the most by regulation. Book value refers to what a stock would be worth if the company liquidated the business tomorrow.

A good example of this was Bank of America's valuation. Last year at this time, the stock traded between $13 and $14 a share, and management argued that it deserved to be valued by its book value of around $15.

Before the election, with Hillary Clinton in the lead, Bank of America flirted with a new $16 book value. But then the surprise election results changed everything, and the stock flew to $20. The stock closed at $25 on Monday, and Cramer said to let the position ride.

"Until everyone understands the new normal where, after a decade, we can at last value Bank of American on its earnings, then I think this one's got more room to run," Cramer said.