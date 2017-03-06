Cramer: Here's your proof that the market run isn't over yet   

The current atmosphere was reminiscent to Cramer of the Haines bottom, when the late CNBC anchor Mark Haines called a bottom in the market eight years ago on Monday. What made this call so special was that Haines recognized that the risk-reward was off balance, and there was too much selling happening and it was time to start buying.

At that point, it was almost impossible to find a bull anywhere. Haines turned out to be right, and that was the bottom.

Likewise, Cramer found it very hard to find anyone who believes the current market can go higher. There seems to be an almost universal skepticism towards stocks and stories of three hedge fund managers who are shorting the market or betting against individual stocks and pulling their money out.

"I believe these big money managers are cynical haters, not skeptical tire kickers. They aren't wary buyers, they are unwary sellers. They despise the setup and find themselves wanting to sell everything at a moment's notice," Cramer said.

In fact, Cramer likes how disappointed so many money managers are. He believes that many hedge fund managers are traditional Republicans by nature and can't figure out President Trump, and therefore think he is dangerous.

But Cramer doesn't view the stock market through the lens of the White House. The global economy has gotten better, and that is what matters to him. Almost every market he follows is up, and none of these countries have Trump at the helm. They simply have better business conditions. With low interest rates, it was bound to happen.

Ultimately, Cramer found that there is far too much skepticism in the market, which means he wants to stay in, not out of the stock market.

