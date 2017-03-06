Cramer: Here's your proof that the market run isn't over yet   

Jim Cramer knows that stocks have had a big run, and some of them could fall. But when he spent the weekend looking over the charts, he found 10 groups flying high that indicated that the market could have more room to run.
He found powerful bull markets in financials, multi-nationals, healthcare, aerospace and defense, semiconductors, homes, transports, airlines and travel and leisure stocks.
"That is not some narrow group of stocks leading us higher. That is a plethora of leaders that should embolden you, not make you feel reckless," the "Mad Money" host said.
Only the restaurants, retailers and oil stock seem to be struggling. Everything else is doing just fine in Cramer's perspective. The stock market may seem expensive, but if earnings keep coming in hot, the world keeps getting stronger and Washington provides business relief — that spells out a different story.
"That is a situation where we have plenty of negative sentiment engendered by concerns about the stability of the administration and its ability to get things done, versus a global economy that is improving," Cramer said.
