Cramer's lightning round: The one sector I refuse to recommend

AT&T: "I would be a buyer, 4.67 percent yield with a good business strategy. I think it makes sense to be a buyer of AT&T."

Cabela's: "I thought they were going to go the way of being taken over. I don't want anything in retail. Literally, nothing. I mean, nothing."

Wildhorse Resource Development: "They've got natural gas. We've got to get more cold weather. I am restricting the number of oil and gas stocks that I am recommending right now. If they have nat gas, we've got to see a little bit more drainage of natural gas in the system. We need a little bit more cold weather. It's not coming together."

Roper Technologies: "A very good basic industrial that I like that I have not done enough on ... that's a great stock to own."

